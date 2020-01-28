Clark County homeless female veteran shelter sees finish line

For years the idea of giving homeless female veterans a place to stay and get back on their feet has been a dream. Years later the project is making their final touches.

The center, located inside a now closed elementary school along Irvine Road, will provide yearlong transitional housing to any homeless female veteran.

Their program focuses on helping up to 32 veterans discover life skills, personal development, and future employment. They also work with VA hospitals to treat PTSD related illnesses.

The facility is and will be run by nonprofit organization Lady Veterans Connect.

The organization has poured thousands of hours in volunteer work and many times relying on the financial help of the public to see the project through to the end.

In its final days of just being a dream, applications are already coming in. The center has already accepted their first veteran who will move in by March.

It will be a miracle,” said Executive Director Phyllis Abbott. “If we change one life at a time that is what it is going to be about and that is really our focus, to start changing lives and letting these women get back their lives again because basically they have not had one for a while."

The shelter is now finishing up HVAC work and organizing the bedrooms. Their hope is for the first veteran to walk into the facility on March 1.

Applications to stay inside the center can be sent to pabbott@ladyveteransconnect.org.