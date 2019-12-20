Clark County hoping salary increase will keep firefighters in the community

Clark County is hoping a bump in salary will help recruit more firefighters.

There's a trend in the county for firefighters to look elsewhere to counties or cities that offer a higher pay rate to further their careers.

Fire Chief Ernie Barnes says on some days, one of their three stations is empty because there's not enough personnel to run the station.

Firefighters start at $36,000 a year in Clark County. In Lexington, they could be making $46,000.

Barnes says the times have changed and it's time for the county to be more competitive. He hopes a salary increase will keep valuable staff in Clark County.

"We are centrally located and close to Lexington. Due to the firefighter schedule, people aren't opposed to driving an hour or hour and a half to go to work. If they can drive up the road and make an extra $10,000 they are going to do it," said Barnes.

The fiscal court will vote on the salary increase on Monday, Dec. 23.

Clark County is also hoping to upgrade fire equipment. Barnes says right now the department is driving two vehicles that are close to 30 years old.

Barnes says another issue is that recruits can't meet the state's testing and physical requirements to become a licensed firefighter.

