Clark County joins majority of Kentucky as latest Second Amendment sanctuary

Clark County has placed their name in the large hat joining over 85 other counties as the latest Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The Fiscal Court voted unanimously, joining the statewide movement.

The symbolic measure works as a platform county members use to defend their rights if any laws would impede on their right to own firearms.

Supporters of the measure filled the chamber along with spilling into the hallways waiting for the final vote.

"When it comes to rights, a lot of things in the constitution slowly erode,” said supporter Jason Abney. “It doesn’t happen overnight but it happens over time and I think that is what we are seeing with the second amendment rights."

Abney says his biggest fear is the current gun control climate in Virginia coming to Kentucky. Dozens of gun control bills continue to travel through the state’s legislature bringing protests from statewide Second Amendment advocates.

“People tend to not take it as serious until it gets down to what they are seeing in Virginia, then it becomes very serious.”

Supporters hope the resolution sends a strong message to any politician hoping to move forward with gun control laws in Kentucky.

