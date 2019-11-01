Clark County mother charged with criminal abuse of child

A Clark County mother is in jail after her 3-month old child was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

According to an arrest citation, 19-year-old Shelby Barnett was arrested Thursday just after 11 p.m.

The citation states the child was taken to UK Hospital with multiple fractures along the child’s ribs and sternum.

Barnett reportedly left the child in the care of the father, though the father had told Barnett he was having thoughts about wanting to hurt the child.

The citation further states Barnett admitted she had seen the father being so aggressive with the child that she had to step in and intervene.

No word on the father of the child, or if he is being charged in the incident at this time.

