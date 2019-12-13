Clark County sheriff unhappy with proposed budget, says he'll have to layoff deputies

The Clark County sheriff is not happy following a budget cut and claims it could lead to fewer patrols and deputies being laid off. But other county leaders disagree.

The Clark County Fiscal Court voted Wednesday 4-3 in favor of cutting the sheriff’s office budget by $252,000. However, the county has allotted half of that for the department heading into 2020.

Their goal, according to county officials, is to make the sheriff’s office's budget fully funded on its own. The department’s budget currently sits at just over $2,000,000, according to a finance specialist within the sheriff’s office.

Within the cuts includes services the county has paid for the past 25 years like health insurance, benefits, phones, and postage.

Sheriff Berl Perdue has been vocal on the budget-slashing and says this puts his department, the community, and deputies in jeopardy.

"The bottom line is I am going to have to lay off deputies, and we aren't going to have 24-hour patrols,” Perdue told WKYT Friday.

The long-time sheriff claims the department does not have the funds to cover any expenses of that magnitude and questions why the decision was made to put the financial burden on his department.

County Magistrate Daniel Konstantopoulos tells WKYT they are finding ways to make up for an over-budget for the Clark County Detention Center and finding money to replace outdated equipment within the Clark County Fire Department. Currently, the fire department still uses a tanker from the early ’90s.

Konstantopoulos believes the idea the cuts would force layoffs is incorrect.

“Ultimately, we have to make hard decisions, but we are not going to make a decision that is going to put our taxpayers and our community in harm,” said Konstantopoulos.

He says the department makes up enough revenue each year the move is possible. In 2018, the department brought in $56,000 and said other finances are stored away and can be spent.

"It hurts two people,” said Perdue. “It hurts the citizens of Clark County, and then it hurts the employees I have.”

Perdue says he has already worked to slash spending in terms of holding off on a new cruiser and freezing major expenditures.

Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace, who voted no on the cut, says he wished the fiscal court would have waited on the vote until the county’s new fiscal year.

The next fiscal court meeting is Dec. 23. The budget cut is not on the agenda as of Friday.