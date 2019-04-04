Clark County store looks back on 30 years selling Kentucky Lottery

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – The Kentucky Lottery is celebrating a milestone Thursday: the first tickets were sold 30 years ago.

One of the stores to welcome the lottery on its first day was South Main Grocery in Winchester.

"We've had a million dollar winner, and some $200,000 winners."

Audra Young says the lottery has been good to them and their customers.

"I would say yes, because if you get a lottery, you might buy a soda or a sandwich,” says Young. “Might buy anything."

12 years ago, when the store sold a ticket for a million dollar prize, the publicity meant a lot more customers.

"Everyone was flocking to it, because we had a million dollar winner."

The lottery was approved through a constitutional amendment after a gubernatorial campaign promise by Wallace Wilkinson. On the first day, there were 5,000 licensed retailers and one of the first 5-thousand dollar winners was at a store in Bourbon County.

“I had no intention of buying any lottery tickets,” said Wanda Combs, 30 years ago. “I was going to a beauty shop and I stopped and I bought them. Won $33 the first time, went back and got five more, and got my $5,000."

There's been a lot of winners, and losers, since then. Sam Ratliff of Winchester says he buys frequently, and loses a lot, but keeps on.

"Always think if I win, they win," says Ratliff.

He's talking about the store, which can get thousands of dollars itself when someone wins a million or more.

Not everyone approves of the lottery, but Young says she believes it has helped the state's education system.

"I'm a strong believer in education. If the funds go, if they are appropriated for that, I am for that."

Young says in 1989 there was only Lotto Kentucky and cash ball, now she says the games can change almost daily.

 
