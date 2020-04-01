Clark County student creating crosses for neighbors, townspeople

In a time of having to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, a boy is helping spread hope by building crosses for people’s houses.

Marley Toews, an 11-year-old fifth-grader at Baker Intermediate School in Winchester, says the idea to build crosses started when his mom wanted to put a cross in their own yard, and someone passing by asked if they were giving them away.

This started what they’re now calling, Marley’s Crosses, as a way for Marley to get outdoors while also spreading hope during these hard times.

According to Marley, he has built over two dozen crosses, but after last night he has nearly 60 orders of people wanting to display his crosses in their yards as well.

He says while he has a busy time ahead of him, he’s glad to see people wanting to spread hope and his message of faith.

“Since the coronavirus is out, I just wanted to build crosses and let them know that UK and stuff are going to get through it and God has a plan, even though we’re going through this, he is still good,” says Marley.

While he is making these crosses for free, Marley is accepting donations so he can continue his work of spreading hope.

To help out, you can find more information on his Facebook group, called Marley’s Crosses.

