Clark County's first COVID-19 patient nearing full recovery

It's been a long month for Clark County's James Nisbet. The 50-year-old is wrapping up his time as the first COVID-19 case in the county.

Nisbet was diagnosed on Friday March 13 shortly after returning from a ski trip out west. He says the symptoms began showing up rapidly with the first being a spike in fever then coughing. After testing negative in a flu and strep throat test, he was granted a Novel Coronavirus test where the results came back from a Frankfort lab as positive. He was the first 20 confirmed cases in the state.

"I was very fortunate that my body was able to fight this off," Nisbet told WKYT's Nick Oliver Tuesday.

Since his positive test, Nisbet has remained quarantined inside his home with friends and family members visiting from his front lawn. His children would even throw his 50th birthday party by leaving a cake on the front porch.

He says since his diagnosis many have reached out asking what the virus feels like -- some even worried that they too are carrying the disease. He says the cough was something he's never experienced.

"This cough was deep and it was like when you coughed, someone punched you in the stomach."

Nisbet works in the healthcare industry and is required to test negative twice before returning to work. He believes he will be in the clear by April 2 or 3. He's already planning to give blood when able to help with efforts around the globe where the virus is causing havoc. It was a different world when he went into quarantine compared to when he will get out.

"It's just absolutely catastrophic and just so devastating to so many people."

He's encouraging anyone that may feel sick to stay inside until a test becomes available.

