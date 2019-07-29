Classrooms to ambulances: Paramedic shortages remain a problem in Kentucky

The business of saving lives is one that will never go extinct. However, paramedics in the Bluegrass State are beginning to be hard to come by.

The trend is growing nationwide. Leaders say fewer new graduates are making the jump into healthcare, let alone on an ambulance.

The Emergency Medical Training Professionals see dozens of students travel through their School of Emergency Medical Services. They say those hoping to become EMTs make up the brunt of the group while paramedics have seen a decline.

Sarah Clark, the school’s program director, says in her experience working with the students, many fear they won’t make back the money they are putting into their education when working in the real world.

“We are going to continue to battle a lower pay issue, and I think it will continue to be that way,” said Clark.

Clark, a paramedic herself, says there has been a decline in how many students are working in an ambulance after graduation. She says many going through their EMT certification program are taking part as a requirement in their education towards a higher medical rank, thus not heading into understaffed services.

It’s a problem Madison County EMS Director Carlos Coyle knows well. He says his department is feeling the pain from the lack of paramedics entering into the field. He says their problem is losing paramedics to hospitals where many are hired to work in the emergency room – a higher paying job.

“They are still caring for patients but not in the streets, and that is where our specialty is, that is where our expertise is,” said Coyer.

According to a survey conducted with almost 2,000 EMTs and AEMTs with the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services, 69 percent of EMTs say they have never considered applying for paramedic training.

Coyer says another issue is the lack of training in Kentucky, especially in rural areas.

“It’s difficult to have training programs in the rural areas and what we are seeing is the loss of training programs across the state," said Coyer. "That is really impacting our ability to recruit paramedics.”

Emergency Medical Training Professionals says they are continuing to see an influx of students coming into the program and they remain as one of the top feeders for ambulance services in Kentucky but hope the trend takes a change in the future with paramedics being paid better, to begin with.