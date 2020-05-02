Clay Co. Sheriff: Two arrested after dangerous pursuit causes cruiser to crash

A man and a woman are behind bars facing serious charges after leading law enforcement officials on a dangerous chase.

According to the Clay County Sheriff, deputies arrested 38-year-old Eric Miller and 27-year-old Amber Collis around 2 p.m. on Friday along North Highway 421.

Investigators say while they were pursuing Miller and Collis, Miller ran multiple people off the road and attempted to hit responding cruisers.

They also say at one point Miller slammed on his brakes in the middle of the roadway. A responding Manchester officer had to swerve his vehicle to avoid the suspects and ended up crashing into another vehicle.

Miller and Collis then entered a backyard where Collis ran off and attempted to hide in a shed.

Deputies say Miller refused to comply with verbal commands and became combative. After a brief struggle, he was placed under arrest.

Investigators later determined the vehicle Miller was driving had been stolen out of Laurel County.

Miller is now charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, and auto theft, among other charges.

Collis faces charges of fleeing or evading police, and hindering prosecution.

Both were taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

