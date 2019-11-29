Clay Co. drug treatment center damaged in fire

A drug treatment center in Clay County was damaged after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Sister-station WYMT reports that fire officials responded to Chad’s Hope around 1 a.m. where they found heavy smoke throughout the building.

The facility was evacuated as firefighters worked to put out the fire, accessing the building through the roof. The fire reportedly started in the attic around the chimney, according to an initial investigation.

A Facebook post from Chad’s Hope states that the damages “did not affect the greater part of the building,” and that the dorm and offices at the center were unharmed.

Students at the facility were moved to a nearby hotel overnight out of an abundance of caution.

The center says local churches, organizations, and individuals have come to their aid to offer food, money, and supplies.

