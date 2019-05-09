Clay Co. man arrested; accused of breaking into, stealing from church

Police in Manchester arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly stole items from a church.

An arrest citation says that Travis Lovins broke into the Refuge Worship Center on Potter Lane by breaking out a glass window in the back of the building.

When officers were called to the scene, they say Lovins ran out and hid in the hills behind the church.

Police were able to find him and take him into custody. They say he had stolen items from the church on him when he was arrested.

Lovins was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

