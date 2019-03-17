Clay Co. man arrested after threatening mother, sibling

The Clay County Sheriff says a man has been arrested, after deputies were called to a home on a report that someone was causing a disturbance.

Deputies received the complaint around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, reporting that a man at a home on South HWY 421 was out of control and threatening people.

When they arrived, investigators say they found 54-year-old Gary Wombles in a bedroom in the home, smelling strongly of alcohol.

Deputies say further investigation revealed that Wombles had been threatening his elderly mother and his sibling.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.

Wombles was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

