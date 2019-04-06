Clay Co. man arrested in stolen Harley-Davidson case

The Clay County Sheriff has made an arrest in a stolen motorcycle investigation after an anonymous tip.

The Sheriff says 40-year-old Kelly Williams used a camouflaged truck to steal a Harley-Davidson from a storage unit on Highway 638 on March 29. Surveillance images from the scene show the truck wrapped in plastic, with cardboard cutouts to obscure identifying marks and decals.

Williams was arrested around 10 a.m. on Thursday after a tip led deputies to a home on Roots Branch Road.

The pickup truck had been discovered earlier in the week at a home on Chop Bottom Road, however, the motorcycle still has not been located.

Williams was taken to the Clay County Detention Center, where he is charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

