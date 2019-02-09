Clay Co. man arrested on 3 counts of child endangerment

James Emery (Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) – Deputies say a man is behind bars after they investigated a report of young children playing next to a highway.

According to the Sheriff, deputies were sent to a home off of North Highway 421 Friday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies say they found the man who was in charge of the children’s care in a nearby home, and say he was asleep and unaware of the children’s whereabouts.

Assessing the living conditions in the apartment, deputies deemed it unfit. The children were placed in the custody of DHS.

30-year-old James Emery was taken to the Clay County Detention Center and faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

 
