Clay Co. man charged with DUI; two children in back seat of vehicle

A man faces charges of DUI and wanton endangerment after being found intoxicated at a gas station with two children in the backseat of his vehicle.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a gas station on South HWY 421 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on a complaint of a driver passed out behind the wheel there.

By the time they arrived, deputies say they found 26-year-old George Williams standing outside of the vehicle with two children in the back seat.

Deputies say Williams was manifestly under the influence, and say he attempted to pull a vial out of his pocket in an attempt to conceal what was inside.

Once placed under arrest, deputies say they found an assortment of illegal substances in the vial.

Social Services was called to the scene, who turned the children over to next of kin.

Williams was taken to the Clay County Detention Center where he faces multiple charges, including two outstanding bench warrants.

