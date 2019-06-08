Clay Co. man charged with setting his home on fire, arguing with firefighters

Timothy Stewart (Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
Updated: Sat 11:53 AM, Jun 08, 2019

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after arguing with firefighters who were trying to put out a fire at the man’s house.

According to the Sheriff, deputies arrested 43-year-old Timothy Stewart on Belles Fork Road. Deputies were reportedly called to the scene by firefighters with the Lockard’s Creek Fire Department who said Stewart was being belligerent toward them while they were working a fire at Stewart’s home.

Deputies say Stewart was extremely intoxicated when they arrived. Through further investigation, they determined that Stewart himself had set the home on fire.

Stewart was arrested and charged with arson, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and wanton endangerment.

 
