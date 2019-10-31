Clay Co. woman arrested after calling 911, claiming she had been shot in the head

A Clay County woman was charged for falsely reporting an incident on Wednesday evening.

According to a post from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Donna Keen contacted 911 saying she had been shot in the head multiple times.

Deputies and EMS headed out to her location on Arrowhead Court around 5 p.m. with the intent of providing emergency help.

When they arrived, however, it was clear Keen had not, in fact, been shot multiple times.

Keen was arrested and taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

