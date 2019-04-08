Clay County McDonald's to remain closed for 'several weeks' following fire

The morning crew at the McDonald's in Manchester realized very quickly a kitchen fire to big to fight on their own.

Photo: City of Manchester Fire Department

Firefighters from eight stations arrived to battle the fire, but they were unable to prevent it from spreading to the roof from the kitchen. Now the owner said it may be months before it reopens.

The restaurant is considered a common gathering place for many in the area.

"You come in here every morning and you’d see the older gentlemen sitting to the left, talking politics, trading knives, or sports," Adam Gibson of Manchester said.

Restaurant management told firefighters they would work with employees to make sure they can work until a new store can be built. This includes providing transportation to other restaurants at least 20 miles away.

No customers were inside at the time of the fire, as the store was getting ready to open Sunday morning.