Clay County man dies in single vehicle crash

Kentucky State Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 149 in the Manchester area of Clay County Saturday night at 10:21 p.m.

48-year-old Jose Montero was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said Montero was driving south on Hwy 149 when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line. They said he hit a ditch, which caused his car to go airborne and roll over.

Investigators don't believe alcohol or drugs were a factor, but said Montero wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

