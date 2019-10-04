Clay County mother indicted on charges in connection to “hot water challenge” injuries

A Clay County grand jury has indicted a woman on criminal abuse and wanton endangerment charges after a child at her home was scalded with hot water.

42-year-old Angela Guth was charged in late July after her son reportedly poured boiling water on another boy during a sleepover, leaving 11-year-old Billy Oliver with second and third-degree burns. The incident was motivated by a dangerous “hot water challenge” that spread across the internet.

Guth is accused of not seeking help for the boy in the immediate aftermath.

Oliver’s mother says her son has had to be pulled out of school until January after reporting several medical setbacks in connection to his injuries.

An arraignment for Guth has not been scheduled, as the mother has not been arrested or turned herself in.