Clay County traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charge

Travis Price (Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) – Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop in PawPaw Road in Clay County.

Deputies say they pulled over an ATV with two men onboard around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday

According to investigators, 39-year-old Travis Price, who was driving the ATV, was searched after showing signs of impairment.

During the search deputies say they found methamphetamine inside of a cigarette pack, some of it packaged for sale in individual baggies.

The passenger on the ATV, 35-year-old Charles Young, was arrested for being under the influence.

Price was charged with ATV violations, public intoxication, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Both men were taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office
Charles Young (Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office)
 
