Clay County woman arrested after child scalded in 'hot water challenge'

A Clay County woman is facing charges after an 11-year-old boy received serious burns in a "hot water challenge."

Left: Billy Oliver suffered serious burns after having scalding water thrown on him (WYMT), Right: Angela Guth is charged with criminal abuse and wanton endangerment in the case (Clay County Detention Center)

An arrest report states Angela Guth, 42, of Manchester had Billy Oliver at her home when her child poured scalding water on him early Wednesday morning.

WYMT reports Oliver received second and third-degree burns as a result.

Guth is accused of not seeking medical help for Oliver in the immediate aftermath.

The challenge tasks a person to pour or throw boiling water on someone or have them drink it through a straw.

Guth is charged with wanton endangerment and criminal abuse. She is currently in the Clay County Detention Center where she is being held without bond.