Clay County woman arrested after parking lot chase

A woman has been arrested after reportedly leading deputies on a foot chase through the Dollar Mania parking lot in Manchester.

The Clay County Sheriff says deputies made contact with 27-year-old Angela Lovins in the parking lot, but she started walking away. As deputies followed her, they say she started to run off, attempting to evade law enforcement.

She was eventually caught and placed under arrest.

Lovins was taken to the Clay County Detention Center where she faces charges of public intoxication (excluding alcohol,) resisting arrest, and fleeing or evading police.

