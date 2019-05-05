Clay County woman charged with DUI, theft, after cemetery flowers found in vehicle

A woman is charged with DUI after being pulled over with a child in the car, and a large amount of cemetery flowers.

The Clay County Sheriff says deputies pulled over 54-year-old Roberta Lovins after seeing her hit a brush pile at the intersection of Upper Rader Road and Highway 472 around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies say they were able to determine she was under the influence, and say she admitted to taking prescribed medication. Deputies say she refused a blood test.

A child was unrestrained in the back seat of the vehicle, according to deputies, who also noted a large amount of flowers from the cemetery. Lovins reportedly told deputies she had permission to take the flowers.

When deputies went to put handcuffs on Lovins, they say she slipped out of them in an unsuccessful attempt to escape arrest.

Lovins was taken to the Clay County Detention Center and charged with DUI, theft by unlawful taking, endangering the welfare of a minor, and escape, along with other charges.

