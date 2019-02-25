Cleanup continues as floodwaters recede in Magoffin County

The water is going down in flood-affected areas of Magoffin County, but the mess it is leaving behind will take a lot of time to clean up.

Emergency management says dozens of roads remain closed, and many roads in Magoffin County had culverts or bridges washed out. Some roads also have mudslides covering them. A captain with the county's rescue squad said an ambulance run had to be rerouted because of the road problems.

The biggest rescue the crews had was evacuating 111 people in a Salyersville nursing home to a nearby middle school when water started coming inside Saturday night.

As cleanup begins, city and county leaders are asking people to document their damage. The county will be collecting data on how many homes were affected by flooding.

One structured which suffered flood damage is the Salyersville Fire Station. A couple of inches of water poured into the building, which caused firefighters to have to try to clean up while still working to help everyone else.

"It’s real difficult because we have to put ourselves on the back burner," fire chief Paul Howard said.