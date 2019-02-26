Cleanup continue as floodwaters recede in Wolfe County

A number of businesses in Campton were affected in the flooding, and are still cleaning up. Mann Chevrolet-Buick is one of them, but their flooding story comes with a race against the elements.

Video shot Saturday night when the flooding was at its peak shows a good portion of the dealership’s parking lot completely under water. Another angle shows the rising water nearly reaching some of the trucks sitting in the lot, with rushing water bursting out of a nearby drainage ditch

Things are different now. Barely a foot deep of water runs in the ditch, as workers start to clean the mud off of the lot with power washers.

According to Ronnie Price, the general manager at the dealership, they were able to move around 100 cars quickly before flooding got too bad thanks to the help from the community.

"Cars were pulling off the side of the road to help us. We had to get keys and everything, of course, and once we got everything keyed up and got everything moving it started getting on the lot,” says Price. “We probably had 15 people helping and it was just crazy, just insane."

While flooding had gotten into their car lot, Price says the dealership is still open, and that he is just thankful none of their cars were affected by the high water.

