Cleanup continues at Lake Cumberland as boating season nears

It’s been nearly a month since Lake Cumberland rose to a record height.

The high water led to flooding along the Cumberland River and created the need for major cleanups as the water continues to go down, leaving debris along the banks.

But while some will see the debris as a problem, others say the high waters of the winter are a blessing in disguise.

Harvey Maynard of Lookout Marina said that there is no virtually no debris on the water, it’s all on the banks.

"Personally I think it is better to get it earlier in the year like this, chances are it won't get that high again in April or May as it has in the past,” said Maynard.

As of Tuesday morning, Lake Cumberland was about five feet above the normal summer level, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

