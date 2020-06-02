Clergy members join hundreds protesting in downtown Lexington

There have been thousands of people in downtown Lexington over the past several days for the overarching reason for racial injustice and police brutality. Still, each individual has their purpose for joining the crowd.

Lexington's leaders of faith moved out of the pulpit and into downtown to set an example during Tuesday night's protest. (WKYT)

There were protesters dressed in black and holding signs in support of the cause, but it's a different kind of attire that distinguishes why one group is here tonight.

"The clergy is not only praying with you, but we're also standing with you," said Keith Tyler with Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

Members of the group were wearing a colorful stole, a clerical collar, a Yamaka. It's not the traditional dress of a protester, but attire that identifies this group in Tuesday night's protest as leaders of faith who have come out of the pulpit, hoping to set an example for the community to follow.

"I think there are a lot of voices in our broader culture right now trying to convince us that we can't trust each other across difference or that what divides us is more significant than what unifies us, our being here across denominations and faith lines stands as a witness against that," said David Holden with Second Presbyterian Church.

They are preaching unity and equality in a protest targeting discrimination.

"No matter our faith, our race, we condemn this violence on no uncertain terms, it's unamerican, and it has to stop," said Holden.

Many of the faith leaders marching with the crowd have black lives matter in one hand and a bible in the other.