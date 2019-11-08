Cliffview to serve as recovery center for those battling addiction

At a time when the state is fighting a drug epidemic, a new, unique place will be opening soon for treatment and recovery. It's a space that's been a church retreat center for decades.

"This facility is 42 acres on the Dix River and Herrington Lake," says Bishop John Stowe, with the Catholic Diocese of Lexington.

At an announcement Friday, leaders officially recognized Cliffview's new purpose, functioning as a fifty-bed, addiction recovery center for men and women.

"We are no longer able to offer Cliffview as a retreat house for a variety of reasons, most of them financial, but we're glad to have this partnership," says Bishop Stowe.

The Catholic Action Center, known for serving the homeless in Lexington, is partnering with Mountain Comprehensive Care and other community groups to run the place.

"This is an amazing opportunity,” says Ginny Ramsey, director at the Catholic Action Center. "We live every day with folks who struggle with addiction."

The community groups that are a part of this project say this is a dream come true - a rehabilitation center that not only fights addiction but gives people hope.

"There's going to be opportunities for people no matter their background or education to be able to learn and grow," says Ramsey.

BCTC will be onsite to offer classes, and the center will also provide spiritual services and agricultural programs.

"They may want to learn about beekeeping. They may want to learn about horticulture. They may want to learn how to cook," says Ramsey.

But community groups say this is only the beginning.

The center will begin accepting participants in January.

