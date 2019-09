Wolfe County Search & Rescue has announced a climber has died after a fall Monday afternoon.

Rescuers responded to the Muir Valley Climbing Area around 4:15 p.m.

Details on the fall are limited at this time.

The nature preserve says it has more than seven miles of cliffs and more than 400 climbs.

The Wolfe County Coroner's Office is working the case, but the name is being withheld until family is notified.