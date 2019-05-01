Attorney: Florida parents found in Kentucky likely to lose legal battle over child's treatment

The story of a Florida boy found in Georgetown on Monday has sparked a debate online over the rights and responsibilities of parents.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the three-year-old child, Joshua McAdams, was considered missing and endangered after his parents, Taylor Bland-Ball and Joshua McAdams, didn't bring the child to have a hospital procedure done more than a week ago. The child was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Police say the family's journey from Florida ended at a hotel in Georgetown, but experts say their legal battle may just be starting.

"I've been following that from the legal perspective of what a parent's rights are and what a child's rights are, so when this recent case came up, it kind of fell right into that," said Tricia Shackelford, a 20-year health care and family law attorney.

Shackelford says parents legally have a duty to make decisions in the best interests of their child. But, the law regarding the right to refuse medical care for a child is black and white.

She says it all depends on the situation. For instance, if there's a dispute between parents and the hospital or doctor, the situation could wind up in court to decide the child's best interest.

In certain cases, parents can be charged and even lose custody of their kids if they are not getting the child treatment.

"It probably is going to end up that [the parents] don't have the right to make a decision on behalf of their child," Shackelford said on the McAdams' case. "Because I think the medical community and the legal community are going to determine that it's not in the child's best interest to withhold that treatment."

An advocacy group in Florida is already using the McAdams' case to fight for what they call medical freedom.