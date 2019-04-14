Closure scheduled for New Circle Road in Lexington

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is issuing a closure for work toward the New Circle Road widening project in Lexington.

The ramp from the Outer Loop of New Circle Road to Newtown Pike will be closed at mile marker 9.324. It will be closed this Monday beginning at 7 a.m. until Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The closure is necessary to complete the widening and alignment of the ramp.

Drivers can utilize the alternate route signed on Georgetown Road to Citation Boulevard for accessing I-75 and I-64.