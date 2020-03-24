Coach Cal, Kroger, and Fayette County Schools giving to Lexington families

In partnership with Kroger, the Calipari Foundation has teamed up with Fayette County Public Schools to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership will assist families by providing food during school closures across Fayette County. Using funds generated by the Calipari Foundation, in conjunction with Kroger, Fayette County Public Schools will identify families from up to 37 elementary schools across the county and provide these families with food through at least April 20.

Under Governor Andy Beshear’s orders, schools will remain closed until at least April 20 as the state of Kentucky tries to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Calipari Foundation and Kroger are offering a system of support during a difficult time.

“We are in uncharted territory and in times of uncertainty,” John Calipari said. “Ellen and I have been looking for ways to help in our corner of the world. Thanks to Kroger and Fayette County Schools, we can provide some immediate relief with these funds and hopefully give these families one less thing to worry about. If schools remain closed past April 20 and we need to do more and extend this, the foundation will continue to help.”

Said Manny Caulk, the superintendent for Fayette County Public Schools: “As much as I love to watch him lead our Cats to victory, I am even more moved by Coach Cal’s leadership. His legacy of giving will outlive tournament memories and outshine championship trophies. For our most vulnerable families, this generous gift will not only provide essential necessities, but also serve as a reminder that they are connected to people who care about them even when we must be physically apart.”

There are two ways to donate to the Fayette Country Schools fund. The first way is by texting GIVE to 859.955.8173. The second way is by selecting the CONTRIBUTE button at www.caliparifoundation.org/contribute to access PayPal Giving.

