Coach Cal puts rumors to rest: He's staying at UK

Updated: Wed 11:12 PM, Mar 20, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you spend a lot of time on Twitter, you probably saw a rumor going around that UK Head Coach John Calipari may be interested in coaching at a different university.

Well, don't worry.

Coach Calipari put those rumors to bed Wednesday night with this tweet.


Coach Cal said he's focused on the Cats' game tomorrow against Abilene Christian.

 
