Coach Cal puts rumors to rest: He's staying at UK

If you spend a lot of time on Twitter, you probably saw a rumor going around that UK Head Coach John Calipari may be interested in coaching at a different university.

Well, don't worry.

Coach Calipari put those rumors to bed Wednesday night with this tweet.

Before I go to bed, let me just say this: I’m coaching at the Univ. of Kentucky. In my opinion, there is no better job in the world to coach basketball. My plan and my desire is to retire at Kentucky. I think the university feels the same as I do and we’ve talked openly about it. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 21, 2019

Coach Cal said he's focused on the Cats' game tomorrow against Abilene Christian.

