Coach Calipari: Nate Sestina out for four weeks with broken wrist

Coach John Calipari says Nate Sestina will be out for four weeks because of a broken wrist.

"Nate goes to shoot a layup, it gets blocked, he falls back, goes to stop himself, breaks his wrist, hand. Out three to four weeks,' said Calipari in a video he posted on Twitter.

UK Athletics says Sestina fractured his left wrist and was scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday morning.

Sestina is a graduate transfer from Bucknell and has started in every game this season.

The forward has averaged nearly 28 minutes a game so far this season with the Wildcats. In that time, he also averages about seven points and seven rebounds per game.

Sestina marks the eighth different Wildcat to suffer an injury this season.

"We need everybody on board. We need our fans now more than ever, coming to games, cheering, picking these kids up," said Calipari. "So we’re shorthanded again, and your coach is saying, ‘Bring it. Let’s go.’ Remember this: There’s not one person outside the Big Blue Nation or the Commonwealth of Kentucky feeling bad for us.”

Kentucky will play the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Friday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena as part of the BBN Showcase.