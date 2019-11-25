Coach Calipari stands with other coaches to fight cancer

The American Cancer Society is tipping off its Coaches vs. Cancer program by bringing together some of the top coaches in college basketball.

Kentucky Basketball Head Coach John Calipari and former UK coach Tubby Smith, who's now with High Point, are part of the campaign.

They're joined by Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, and other Big Ten coaches for the 'United Front' campaign.

The campaign highlights college basketball coaches’ commitment to defeating a common enemy and declaring they’re a coach vs. cancer.

The Coaches vs. Cancer program was inspired by former University of Missouri head coach and cancer survivor Norm Stewart when he challenged fans to pledge a dollar amount for every 3-point shot made by his team during the 1991-1992 season.

College basketball fans can join the fight against cancer by donating at CoachesVsCancer.org.