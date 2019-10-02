Coach Calipari women's clinic set for October 13

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari's 11th annual Women's Clinic is set to return to Rupp Arena on October 13, which is Big Blue Madness weekend!

Women of all ages are eligible to attend to get a behind-the-scenes look at Kentucky Basketball. Every participant will be guaranteed a small group picture with the entire team and an opportunity to get a photo with Coach Calipari and his wife Ellen.

Check-in for the event will be from 12:30-3 p.m. at the main gates or Rupp Arena off High Street. Participants are given the option to purchase a signed panel basketball during online registration.

Local vendors will be set up inside Rupp Arena for attendees to purchase clothes, local items, etc., and food will also be available for free. During check-in, participants will have the opportunity to tour the men's basketball locker room.

An introduction to the UK men's basketball team, presentations by staff and players and a Q&A with Coach Cal, UK coaches and staff members are some of the activities planned for the day.

Attendees are encouraged by UK to wear comfortable clothes to the event.