Coach faces new charge after attack on Kentucky referee

Authorities say a man is back in custody facing a new charge following an Apr. 6 attack on a referee in Kentucky.

KFVS reports Keyon Menifield, 40, of Flint, Michigan was charged with felony assault on 60-year-old Kenny Culp of Paducah.

McCracken County deputies say they responded to the Paducah Regional Sports Plex after a disagreement led to Menifield punching Culp, knocking him unconscious. Menifield was originally charged with a misdemeanor.

When Menifield appeared for his court hearing Tuesday morning, he was taken into custody on the felony warrant.