Coach faces new charge after attack on Kentucky referee

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 3:44 PM, Apr 16, 2019

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities say a man is back in custody facing a new charge following an Apr. 6 attack on a referee in Kentucky.

KFVS reports Keyon Menifield, 40, of Flint, Michigan was charged with felony assault on 60-year-old Kenny Culp of Paducah.

McCracken County deputies say they responded to the Paducah Regional Sports Plex after a disagreement led to Menifield punching Culp, knocking him unconscious. Menifield was originally charged with a misdemeanor.

When Menifield appeared for his court hearing Tuesday morning, he was taken into custody on the felony warrant.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus