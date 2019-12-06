Coal company that hired former Blackjewel miners lays off workers

A coal company that purchased several Kentucky mines from Blackjewel LLC has laid off some of the miners it hired in the wake of Blackjewel's bankruptcy.

Back in the summer, Blackjewel issued cold checks hundreds of miners and sparked a protest in Harlen County.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report State Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, said she heard from several miners that Kopper Glo had idled its mines until at least Dec. 26. Between 100 and 150 miners work at the idled mines.

Hatton also said many of the workers at the Kopper Glo mines had previously worked at Blackjewel.

"I can only imagine how devastating that is," Hatton said. "We've all been through it. We've all gone through unexpected layoffs, and it's just extra devastating being so close to Christmas time."

The Herald-Leader reports that the company told its non-salaried employees they would likely be re-hired after Christmas if the company could find a buyer for larger coal reserves that it is trying to sell.

A letter to employees said the shutdown was necessary because of "higher than expected coal inventories" and the timing of shipping, an indication the company had more coal on hand than it could move.

The Herald-Leader also reports many former Blackjewel miners said they were left in a financial bind when the company issued them cold checks, leaving many with bank accounts overdrawn by $2,000 or more.