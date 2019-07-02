Coal company with Kentucky mines files for bankruptcy

A West Virginia company with coal mines in eastern Kentucky has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Revelation Energy, LLC., and a subsidiary Blackjewel LLC., employ about 1,100 people in their Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia mines. They also employ 600 people in mines in Wyoming.

The Herald-Leader reports the bankruptcy comes as the companies owe $6 million to the Kentucky State Treasurer and $60 million to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The companies also owe millions to several private companies in Kentucky, including including $4 million to Aquatic Resources Management in Lexington, $3.7 million to Jones Oil Company, Inc., in Pikeville, and $2.2 million to Republic Superior Products, LLC., in Lackey.

The bankruptcy filing come just two weeks after Cambrian Coal, LLC. filed for bankruptcy.

Several of the top coal producers in the nation including Arch Coal, Peabody Energy and Cloud Peak Energy have filed for bankruptcy in recent years amid diminished demand for coal-fired electricity.