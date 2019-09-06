Miner found dead in Kentucky coal mine identified

An investigation is underway after the death of a miner at Cardinal Mine.

According to a statement from Alliance Coal, the Warrior Coal miner was found around 2:45 p.m. Thursday near the battery-powered scoop inside of the mine.

That miner has been identified as Jeremy Elder, 39, of Providence, according to Kentucky and Environment Cabinet Executive Director John Mura.

Co-workers brought Elder to the surface so first responders could begin resuscitation efforts, but those were unsuccessful, the statement says.

The statement says Elder died around 4:45 p.m.

Mine officials say an investigation is underway.

This is the second coal mining death in western Kentucky in just over a month. On July 31, a man died inside Paradise Mine in Muhlenberg County.

According to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, Thursday's death at Warrior Coal makes four coal mining deaths in the state this year. Compare that to all of last year when there was only one reported death in a Kentucky mine.

