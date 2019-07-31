Miners allow CSX engine to move without coal after company brokers deal

There is some movement in the ongoing Harlan County coal miner protest, as the laid-off Blackjewel miners have allowed CSX to move its engine.

This comes after WYMT reports the train company brokered a deal with the miners nearly 48 hours after they started protesting over unpaid wages.

Company representatives agreed they would move the train without the train cars loaded with coal.

There is no word on whether talks have progressed between the miners and Blackjewel. The bankrupt company said in a statement to employees tuesday it is working to bring employees back to work as quickly as possible.