Coat drive heats up to help thousands in need

Temperatures are cooling down, and many kids in the community need a coat to stay warm. A local Hip-Hop artist and activist is making it his mission to help those in need.

"Hip-hop has always been synonymous with community, at least in the very beginning. So I always try to find ways as a hip-hop artist to give back," Devine Carama said. "To me, toy drives are great but a coat is something every kid needs and deserves."

Over the past 5 years Carama and his foundation, Believing in Forever, have helped more than 8500 kids stay warm through the annual "A Coat to Keep the Cold Away" coat drive. This year they are working to do it again.

"We have over 2700 requests from families in eastern and central Kentucky," Carama said. "So, we've got four weeks to get those coats so we are fundraising, and we are just busting it, doing our best to try to fulfill those requests from kids in need."

It's not just any coat they are looking for, it is a brand new coat. There is a special reason why.

"Providing brand new coats doesn't just provide a coat for these kids, it can empower them and make them feel special which in turn could inspire them to serve and maybe pay it forward one day when they get in a better position so to us, we want to give these kids something we would give our own kids," Carama said.

There are many upcoming opportunities to help these kids get their hands on warm, new coats, including a coat drive on Saturday at Macy's. It goes from 10 A.M. from 2 P.M. at the Fayette Mall. There is also a concert at the Burl on September 27th to raise funds to buy coats.

The Believing in Forever foundation takes donations at any time at their office, 501 W. 6th Street Suite 250 Lexington, KY 40508.

