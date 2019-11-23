Coat drive warms up for kids in need on a chilly Saturday

"So many of my friends, family, people I don't know have come out and brought coats and it has been a blessing and at the end of the day to get stuff done it takes people coming together," Devine Carama, Hip-Hop artist and activist, said.

People sure came together at the Fayette Mall Macy's today. The store and Believing in Forever teamed up with the mission of keeping central and eastern Kentucky kids warm and healthy.

"To have a corporation like Macy's to be able to partner with us and give back again that's what community is about," Carama said. "They've got a huge following, lot of people come in and support them. So to have their support is huge. Even their individual employees have donated coats."

Individuals from the community braved the rain and cold to help the cause as well to give back to those less fortunate.

"I've got almost five grandchildren, one on the way my daughter does, and they are so blessed," Terry Durbin said as she donated a bag of coats. "They've got coats and everything they need plus a hundred times more and I thought this is the least I can do."

If you missed the coat drive today, Carama and Believing in Forever have more great events on the calendar.

"Wednesday at the Burl we have our concert for coats. We have a great bill of artists. And then we have the Campbell's Christmas celebration in December," Carama said. "So we are just trying to do whatever we can do to put coats on these children's' backs that need them."

The goal is 3,000 coats this season.