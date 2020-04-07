'Coffee with Cal' Facebook Live series set to launch in support of COVID-19 relief

ProCamps and John Calipari—via the annual John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience—have partnered to launch a twenty-week Facebook series to support No Kid Hungry and other child-focused COVID-19 relief initiatives which will be administered by The Calipari Foundation.

“We started this process by teaming up with Fayette County Schools and were able to feed kids and families from 37 elementary schools across the Lexington Area,” said Calipari. “This new platform allows us to expand the initiative nationally.”

The series, titled “Coffee with Cal,” will feature positive messaging and conversation with high-profile guests from the world of sports, leadership, business and entertainment. Each episode will stream live on the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JohnCalipariFantasyExperience/.

“Knowing my Fantasy Experience weekend and Foundation have always supported vital societal issues, ProCamps brought me this idea to make a broader, more timely impact,” says Calipari. “A virtual series featuring leaders and celebrities who have positive messages to share while we raise dollars for a child-focused cause is something I am excited to do.”

The first episode of “Coffee with Cal” is set to launch April 13th at 10am with Mark Cuban. Cuban is the current owner of the National Basketball Association (NBA)'s Dallas Mavericks, co-owner of 2929 Entertainment, and chairman of AXS TV. He is also one of the main "shark" investors on the ABC reality television series, Shark Tank. Along with Coach Cal, Cuban has helped lead the way to deliver inspirational messaging to the American people during the current pandemic.

Two subsequent episodes will feature former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Since serving as the 42nd President of the United States, Clinton has founded the William J. Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative to address world problems such as global health. Starting with his roots in church league basketball, Clinton has remained an avid sports fan and philanthropist. Currently, Dr. Fauci serves as a lead doctor on President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force. This task force coordinates and oversees the Administration's efforts to monitor, prevent, contain, and mitigate the spread.

ProCamps and John Calipari have partnered with Larry Connor and the Connor Group Kids & Community Partners for this initiative. “Larry’s business leadership and philanthropy speaks for itself,” said Coach Cal. “I cannot express enough gratitude to Larry for becoming a ground floor partner of our ambitious plan to support child- focused coronavirus relief efforts.”