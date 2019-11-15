Cold case detectives track down suspect in 1978 Boone County rape case

A man is in jail in Georgia, charged in a Boone County, Kentucky rape that happened back in 1978.

Deputies say 77-year-old Michael Tate admitted to the decades-old crime. It happened on Oct. 1 of 1978.

At that time, investigators say a woman reported being raped and kidnapped, saying a man grabbed her by the throat from behind as she was exiting her car. The suspect then threatened to kill her if she made any noise before forcing her into his own car. According to the victim, the man then drove to St. Joseph’s Lane in Park Hills where he raped the victim.

Cold case detectives at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case in 2017 when they discovered Park Hills Police collected fingerprints from the victim’s car door. When they ran the prints, they came back with a match for Tate. The fingerprints weren’t run back in 1978, because there weren’t any computerized fingerprint databases.

Investigators were able to track Tate down to Union County, Georgia. Investigators say when they traveled there and questioned Tate, he admitted to raping a woman in Kentucky back in 1978 and also admitted to a number of other sexual assaults in two other states.

Tate is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky to face charges in the 1978 incident. Detectives are also now investigating the additional assaults he admitted to while being questioned.

