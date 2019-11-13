Cold weather creates more challenges for firefighters

The cold weather is something most of us are lucky enough to avoid, staying at home or working inside.

Others, however, find themselves working in the frigid air, and that includes firefighters. For them, it’s important to stay safe when out in the dangerous cold, facing additional dangerous situations.

Much like anyone else on cold days, firefighters make sure to dress in multiple layers to stay warm. Another issue arises, however, is all the water they’re exposed to when battling fires.

Firefighters don't only have to look out for their own safety when it comes to water, but also make sure nothing freezes on their trucks so they can do their job smoothly.

"We go through a process every morning and after every call when we use our fire pumps and use our fire hoses that allows us to drain all of the water from our equipment so that we can prevent freezing and potentially bursting some of the pipes," says Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, with the Lexington Fire Department.

Also, anytime firefighters go out to battle fires during these cold times, they always make sure to grab a ‘go-bag,’ which has extra layers of gloves, socks, and even undershirts so that they can stay dry and prevent any chance of hypothermia.

To do your part to prevent fires as cold weather sets in, firefighters are asking homeowners to make sure their fireplaces are safe and inspected before using them. They say the number of chimney fires typically goes up as the weather moves toward colder temperatures.

