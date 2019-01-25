Lexington Recycling Center accepting materials on Monday

UPDATE:

Lexington's recycling center will begin accepting material again on Monday after mechanical failures earlier this week.

That failure caused a backup at center. All materials collected Friday were diverted to a landfill.

To get back on track, the center processed more than 350 tons of material on Friday and Saturday. There is still about 20 tons of material remaining.

The recycling center says the mechanical failure was caused by the combination of wet recyclables and freezing temperatures. That caused conveyor belts to jam. Anyone recycling should make sure materials are dry and protected from rain and snow.

ORIGINAL:

The cold weather is impacting Lexington's recycling program, and Friday's pickups were forced to go to the landfill as a result.

Lexington-Fayette County Regional Recycling Center Barry Prater said he is experiencing some of the hardest times on the job since he started in 2013. This is because frozen cardboard and bitterly cold temperatures caused machines to break down including one of its major conveyor belts.

"The effects of it freezing caused it to rip, so we had to basically go in and repair that which was about two and a half hours," Prater said. "If we're not processing 22 tons an hour for 2 hours that's 44 tons, which means that basically, that's 44 tons more than what we have the capability of processing."

Prater urges the public to make sure they are recycling properly and leaving water out of bins to help prevent mechanical issues.

"Water is going to get in it, cardboard is going to soak it up like a sponge, it's going to freeze, and then here comes the problem all over again," Prater said.