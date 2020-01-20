Colder temperatures keeping heating, plumbing companies in Lexington busy

The shift in temperatures has heaters and heating companies working hard.

According to management at Fayette Heating and Air along with H20 Maestro Plumbing, they're expecting to send their crews out to more than a hundred homes on Monday. (WKYT)

The folks at Fayette Heating & Air say they have a higher volume of calls.

They attribute this busy rush to the temperatures remaining below freezing since the frost passed this weekend. They say they're only expecting to get even more work as temperatures continue to stay on the cold side for the first half of the week.

There are some things you can do to protect your heating system, like changing your air filter and much more.

"You also don't want to turn your thermostat down real low when you go to work, or school, or something like that, because it can really put a lot of stress on your system to bring it back up so just maintain a consistent, comfortable temperature," said Joe Bradley with Fayette Heating & Air and H20 Maestro.

It's not a bad idea to keep a drip in your faucet or open the cabinets leading to your pies to avoid frozen pipes.

If you're experiencing any heating or plumbing problems, it's better to call earlier to get technicians scheduled during this busy week.